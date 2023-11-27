‘The Lies We Tell Ourselves’ (Trailer)

Saara Lamberg’s mockmentary The Lies We Tell Ourselves will have its Australian premiere in February.

The film follows an an eccentric director on the rise (Lamberg) who travels to Cannes Film Festival, Berlin, German countryside, New Caledonia, Australia and England to create her latest arthouse film and has to negotiate many hurdles before finally fulfilling her vision.

Jane Badler, Judi Beecher, Xander Turian, Rhiannon Jorgensen, Samantha Greenwood and David Farrington also star.

The Lies We Tell Ourselves is written, directed and produced by Lamberg, with Colin Donald executive producer and Rhiannon Jorgensen and Janet Watson Kruse associate producer.

The Lies We Tell Ourselves had its world premiere last year as part of Cannes Cinephiles, and has been nominated for the Best Feature in Winchester Film Festival UK, Universal Film Festival USA, Blow-up Arthouse Film Fest Chicago USA and screened at the Festival Des Antipodes St Tropez and the Australian Embassy in Paris.

The Australian screenings include February 1 at Lido Cinemas Hawthorn and February 16 at Adelaide’s Odeon Star Semaphore Cinemas.