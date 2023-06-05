‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ (Teaser)

Based on the novel by Holly Ringwald, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a coming-of-age drama about a young girl whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life.

After a family tragedy in which she loses both her abusive father and beloved mother in a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice is taken to live with her grandmother June on a flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

The family drama spans decades, building to an emotional climax as Alice finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

Alycia Debnam-Carey plays the adult Alice Hart, while Sigourney Weaver will play her grandmother, June. Asher Keddie plays Sally Morgan while Leah Purcell is Twig.

Also starring are Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Alyla Browne as a young Alice Hart.

Produced by Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios and Fifth Season, the book was adapted for screen by Sarah Lambert with writers Kirsty Fisher and Kim Wilson, while Glendyn Ivin directed. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky executive produced with Weaver, Lambert, and Ivin.

The series was produced by Barbara Gibbs and co-executive produced by Made Up Stories’ Lucinda Reynolds.

Production on the series spanned Sydney, regional NSW, and the Northern Territory.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will premiere on Prime Video August 4.