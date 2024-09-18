‘The Pool’ (Trailer)

In Shark Island Productions’ The Pool, director Ian Darling offers a year-long snapshot of one of the most photographed pools in the world and the people who cherish it.

More than just an Instagram destination, Bondi Icebergs is at once a meeting place, a resting place, and a place of romance and ritual. For those who seek it out, and return, it is a symbol of inclusivity, healing and resilience.

The Pool will open in selected cinemas nationally from November 7 via Madman Entertainment, with Darling, producer Mary Macrae, and swimmers from the film participating in Q&A screenings along the eastern seaboard across November. Screening dates to be announced.