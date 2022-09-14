Following on from its respective world and Australia premieres at the Cannes Film Festival and the Melbourne International Film Festival, writer-director Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger will premiere on Netflix October 19 following a two week theatrical release via Transmission Films.

Starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, the film revolves around two strangers who strike up a conversation on a long journey. One, a suspect in an unsolved missing person’s case; the other, an undercover operative on his trail. Their uneasy friendship is at the core of this tightly wrought thriller, based on the true story of one of the largest investigations and undercover operations in Australia.

A See-Saw Films, Anonymous Content and Blue-Tongue Films production, The Stranger is produced by Rachel Gardner, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Edgerton, Kim Hodgert and Kerry Kohansky-Roberts.

Executive Producers are See-Saw Film’s Simon Gillis, Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schuhmacher, Lars Sylvest, Trinity Media Financing’s Morgan Emmery and Jean-Charles Levy.

The Stranger will be in cinemas October 6.