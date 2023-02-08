Rolf de Heer’s The Survival of Kindness introduces Mwajemi Hussein in the lead role of BlackWoman, who is abandoned in a cage in the middle of the desert.

Following her escape, she travels across lands and walks through pestilence and persecution, to find those who left her to die.

The cast also includes Deepthi Sharma and Darsan Sharma.

A Vertigo Productions and Triptych Pictures production, The Survival of Kindness was written and directed by de Heer, who also produces with Julie Byrne.

Ari Harrison co-produces while Sue Murray, Bryce Menzies, Molly Reynolds, and Domenico Procacci serve as executive producers.

The film received principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with the South Australian Film Corporation and Adelaide Film Festival. It was financed with support from Screen Tasmania.

Umbrella Entertainment is handling distribution in Australia, with Fandango SPA on board for international sales.

The Survival of Kindness will premiere in the main competition of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on February 17, before opening the Screenwave International Film Festival on April 20. It will be released in cinemas around Australia later this year.