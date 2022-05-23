In George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, Tilda Swinton stars as Dr Alithea Binnie, a content academic and creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

Three Thousand Years of Longing was written and directed by Miller, who also produces with Doug Miller.

Heads of department include cinematographer John Seale, editor Margaret Sixel, casting director Nikki Barrett, costume designer Kym Barrett, and production designer Roger Ford.

Roadshow Films will release the film in Australia on September 1, while MGM has North American rights. FilmNation is handling international sales.