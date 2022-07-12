Travis Fimmel has returned to Australia to star in Stan’s mystery series Black Snow, currently in production in North Queensland.

The Vikings star leads the 6 x 60 drama as a cold-case detective, investigating the 1995 murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker.

The crime shocked the small town of Ashford and devastated Isabel’s Australian South Sea Islander community. The case was never solved, the killer never found. It’s only when a time capsule is opened in 2020 a secret is unearthed and Fimmel’s Detective James Cormack is put on the trail of the killer.

Surrounding Fimmel are newcomers Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Jemmason Power and Molly Fatnowna, alongside Brooke Satchwell, Alexander England, Erik Thomson, Kym Gyngell and Rob Carlton. The series will also feature the screen debut of singer-songwriter Ziggy Ramo.

‘Black Snow’ stars newcomers Molly Fatnowna (left) and Talijah Blackman-Corowa (right).

Produced by Goalpost Television, Black Snow is created by Lucas Taylor, writing alongside Boyd Quakawoot and Beatrix Christian.

Sian Davies and Matthew Saville direct, working with cinematographer Murray Lui. Goalpost’s Rosemary Blight produces with Lois Randall and Kaylene Butler.

Blight said it was a privilege to be make the drama alongside the Australian South Sea Islander community of North Queensland.

“We have an incredibly talented creative team lead by creator Lucas Taylor and directors Sian Davies and Matthew Saville and a wonderful cast that combines the experience and stature of actors such as Travis Fimmel with exciting new discoveries such as Talijah Blackman-Corowa and Jemmason Power.”

Stan chief content officer Caliah Scobie said the series promised to be “landmark addition” to the streamer’s slate of originals.

“Our thanks to the extraordinary team at Goalpost Television and our partners at Screen Australia, Screen Queensland and Screen NSW, alongside the Australian South Sea Islander community of North Queensland, without whom this outstanding series would not be possible.”

Stan first announced Black Snow in March alongside six other original titles. The series has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Stan, and is financed with support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now. It is also financed and produced in association with distributor All3Media International.

The production acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands on which the series is being produced, including the Ngaro Gia and Juru people of the Birra Gubba Nation, and the Australian South Sea Islander community and their significant place in Queensland’s history.