Vale Cal Wilson, actor, writer, and comedian

New Zealand actor, writer and comedian Cal Wilson has died aged 53 following a short illness.

A statement from management company Token Artists confirmed her death today at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, where she was surrounded by family and friends.

Originally from Christchurch, Wilson moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show Skithouse.

She went on to further establish herself on the Australian comedy scene with appearances on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, and Would I Lie To You, while also starring in her own Netflix stand-up special.

I am so, so sorry for all the wonderful people who will be feeling the astounding loss of beautiful Cal Wilson today. — anna spargo-ryan (@annaspargoryan) October 10, 2023

As a stand up comedian, Wilson appeared at the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times and was a member of its board.

She would further diversify her talents in lockdown, making elaborate and ridiculous headdresses that she shared with her online community. Artist Andrea Huelin would go on to paint her wearing a headdress made of doll parts and Christmas baubles, with the portrait taking out the Packing Room Prize at the 2023 Archibald Prize.

Sad to hear of the passing of Cal Wilson 😪Why do they take the good , funny ones pic.twitter.com/jGSanZowKY — Able Seaman (@Superboot55) October 10, 2023

Last August, Wilson was announced as one of two new hosts for Foxtel’s Great Australian Bake Off alongside Natalie Tran, which was in production when Wilson was first admitted to hospital.

Foxtel Group Lifestyle group general manager Wendy Moore said the team were all completely devastated to lose such an amazing, vibrant person”.

“Cal joined our Bake Off cast last year and instantly brought her unique sparkle to the show. Her professionalism, work ethic and genuine heart-warming humour instantly made her a favourite amongst cast and crew, as well as the Australian audience,” she said.

“We will all miss her so much, and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

Wilson is survived by her husband Chris and son Digby.