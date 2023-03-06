VicScreen has used this year’s Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) to unveil a new initiative designed to support Victorian factual producers, writers, and directors in creating high-end documentary series.

Applications open next month for Originate Factual, which will consist of four mid-career practitioners being given the opportunity to develop their skills through a slate of masterclasses, an 8-week hothouse workshop, project development, and more.

Participants with be taught skills in series production, from how to research dynamic long-form stories, to how to develop and construct a series format, and effectively develop a pitch with global appeal.

The resulting four projects from the program will be fast-tracked and awarded development funding from VicScreen.

The announcement of the initiative comes as VicScreen commits to another two years of funding for the AIDC, meaning the conference will stay in Melbourne for 2024 and 2025.

CEO Caroline Pitcher said the unveiling of Originate Factual solidified Victoria’s position as a world-leading production hub for factual content.

“Our industry is eager to tell more stories in a factual series production format and this program will support participants to enhance their skills in the nuance of factual series development and production,” she said.

“Originate Factual will build on our sector’s talent, equipping our practitioners with the resources and experience they need to produce leading-edge series that excel on the global stage.

“We have a longstanding partnership with AIDC and we are proud to continue to host the dynamic global conference in Melbourne for years to come.”

Originate Factual expands on VicScreen’s existing Originate Features and Originate Games programs.