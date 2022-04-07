Videosys Broadcast launches this week a new low latency receiver and transmitter package, specifically designed for film sets where quiet technology is crucial.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Videosys Broadcast redesigned its Broadcast Nano DTC Wireless RF transmitter to create the Silent Nano Transmitter (NTX), a product specifically tailored for the film market.

Colin Tomlin, managing director of VideoSys Broadcast, said: “Directors working on a closed set want absolute silence and won’t tolerate the sound of a transmitter fan whirring round in the background. Therefore, our starting point was to entirely remove the fan from our Broadcast Nano so that we could create an ultra-quiet product that didn’t become too hot to use.”

The NTX is ideally suited to outdoor and mobile locations, as well as locations where RF congestion is an issue.

Alongside the NTX, Film Assist System also includes a Diversity Professional Receiver with optional eight-way diversity and touch screen operation. Capable of handling all major HD frame formats and available in multiple frequency bands from 2.0GHz to 7.5GHz, the Film Assist System also features redesigned down converters for an easier to mount on scaffold bars.