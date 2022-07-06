An octogenarian perspective on modern dating, mutually beneficial dog rescues, and monumental community spirit will each be explored in the WA formats moving into development as part of the ABC’s Factual Formats Initiative.

Deighties: Dating in Your Eighties, Old Dog, New Tricks, and Monumental have progressed to the next stage of the initiative, which was launched earlier this year in conjunction with Screenwest.

Of the three concepts, one will go into production in WA later this year, for broadcast on ABC iview and the 8pm Tuesday primetime slot on ABC TV in 2023.

Screenwest documentary executive Paul Williams said the agency had been inundated with “imaginative and premium” format ideas, making for a competitive selection process.

“I’m so pleased with the three formats we’ve selected and look forward to seeing one of them go into production in WA later this year.” he said.

ABC acting director entertainment and specialist, Jennifer Collins, said she looked forward to seeing the selected formats take shape over the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to be working on this initiative with our colleagues in the West, and congratulations to the successful projects selected for development for ABC iview and primetime,” she said.

“Not only were there an impressive number of applications but the quality was outstanding.”

The three successful WA formats are:

Deighties: Dating in Your Eighties

A diverse group of single octogenarians embarks on a quest to find love in a confronting new world of modern dating.

Format: 6 x 30 minutes

Production Company: Feisty Dame Productions and Alpenhorn

Executive producer: Donna Andrews

Producers: Tania Chambers and Pascal Mercay

Development Producers: Brendan Hutchens and Rose Grandile-Pizzi

Director: Mason Fleming

Creators: Pascal Mercay and Mason Fleming

Old Dog, New Tricks

Mental ill-health and loneliness in Australia have increased to pandemic levels, so have dogs in pounds. A solution is: a mutual rescue. Dog behaviourist Laura V rehabilitates dogs on death row and pairs them with a family in need.

Format: 6 x 30 minutes

Production Company: Artemis Media

Executive Producers: Celia Tait and Nia Pericles

Monumental

Aussie communities build a monument to celebrate their town with Australia and the world. It’s big, it’s bold, it’s… monumental.

Format: 6 x 30 minutes

Production company: Catch & Release

Executive producer and creator: Nathan Gibbs

Co-producer: Andrew Farrell