Foxtel Group executive director of entertainment Marshall Heald has reiterated the company’s commitment to the Australian market, while acknowledging the pressures that come with it, describing the landscape as “arguably one of the most competitive in the world”.

The former SBS director of content is coming up to the end of his first year at the subscription television company, during which there has been no shortage of activity from a content perspective.

Internationally, Foxtel has locked in multi-year partnerships with NBCUniversal and Sony, while on the domestic front, it continues to build a scripted slate on streaming service Binge, including Made Up Stories dramedy Strife, Colin from Accounts, and the second season of Love Me.

The coming year will also herald the return of lifestyle programs, such as Gogglebox, Selling Houses Australia, and The Great Australian Bake Off, as well as a reboot of Rockwiz, and Binge’s first foray into reality, FBoy Island.

Brian Nankervis and Julia Zemiro.

The Australian programming on the service has been the subject of much debate in past couple of years, with a proposal to halve subscription television’s local drama quota defeated in the Senate midway through 2021.

More recently, the government has announced content obligations will be introduced for SVOD services, a move that Foxtel previously said would place it under “duplicitous regulation”, given it is already subject to the New Eligible Drama Expenditure (NEDE) scheme. It has since stated that it looks forward to “continuing to work closely with the government in the coming months as part of the consultation process”.

Speaking to IF, Heald said Foxtel’s “highly valued” local slate of original programming helped differentiate its brand, but noted the difficulties of the present climate for commissioners.

“Looking further out to 2024, there’s arguably more uncertainty from a competitive perspective with Wall Street’s recent downgrading of many media companies and inflation/cost of living pressures for consumers leading to the cancellation of many international drama productions,” he said.

“Whilst these global changes may also trickle down to the Australian media market, Foxtel has a long history of being strongly committed to the Australian market and this will continue into the future.”

Bojana Novakovic as Clara and Hugo Weaving as Glen in ‘Love Me’. (Photo: Sarah Enticknap)

In terms of the company’s content strategy going forward, Heald said Foxtel was committed to “working with the best creative talent to deliver ambitious stories that have relevance in the cultural zeitgeist” for scripted, while evolving its unscripted focus to include 3 major pillars: premium lifestyle, noisy reality, and broad-based entertainment.

“In the scripted area we’ll continue looking for shows in three areas – relationships, crime and comedy – but idea must be elevated and ‘punch through’,” he said.

“We want contemporary authentic stories that reflect modern Australia and provide opportunities for our audience to experience joy – to laugh and to smile. We’re looking for shows that can deliver ‘win-win’ outcomes for audiences on Foxtel and on our fast-growing entertainment SVOD service, Binge.

“In the unscripted area, we’re lucky to have a strong returning slate meaning opportunities for new shows are limited. In that context, speak to us early to get clear guidance of the gaps we might have as these will be highly focused depending on how other shows are performing.”