Werner Film Productions secures rights to Kate Legge’s ‘Infidelity & Other Affairs’

Werner Film Productions (WFP) has snapped up the rights to Kate Legge’s memoir Infidelity & Other Affairs with plans to adapt the non-fiction novel for television.

Published in February this year, Legge’s book tracks four generations of infidelity in her family, including that of her husband, former Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood, with the fault line of betrayal

setting her on a quest for answers, both close to home and more universally.

Legge, who is known for her coverage of social and political affairs as a journalist, made her literary debut in 2006 with The Unexpected Elements of Love, a book that was long-listed for the Miles Franklin Award. She went on to publish The Marriage Story in 2009, before delving into non-fiction with 2019’s Kindred: A Cradle Mountain Love Story, which was a Queensland Literary Awards finalist.

WFP, established in 2008, is responsible for titles ranging from YA stories such as Dance Academy, Ready For This, Crazy Fun Park, and Surviving Summer to adult drama, including The Newsreader and Riot.

WFP producer Joanna Werner described Legge’s memoir as a “beautifully nuanced take on infidelity and relationships” and said her company was excited to be translating it into “an equally compelling premium drama”.

The deal for Infidelity & Other Affairs was negotiated by Thames & Hudson Australia on behalf of Legge. The book is repped outside Australia by Zeitgeist Agency.