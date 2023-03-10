It’s a question as old as television: What makes a hit show?

Needless to say, there is no exact science. However, the ABC unpacked some of its own recent unscripted successes at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) on Tuesday, in a session moderated by acting head of factual and culture Richard Huddleston.

Speakers included Ambience Entertainment’s Monica O’Brien, who produced Muster Dogs; Southern Pictures founder and CEO Laurie Critchley, who executive produced Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked and Magda’s Big National Health Check, and Marc Fennell, creator and presenter of CBC co-pro Stuff the British Stole (Wildbear/Wooden Horse/Cream Productions).

Together, Huddleston said those four series had collectively reached 20.1 million people – and that’s before social media view counts were added in.

What works?

Muster Dogs, a competition series featuring Kelpie puppies and graziers, is the ABC’s most successful show on iview ever after fellow canine-related megahit, children’s series Bluey. Across all ABC platforms, it has reached 8 million people.

O’Brien believes every hit show starts with a great idea that touches a range of people.

“You need to have a premise and a point of view, but it needs to be broadly relatable. It needs to be honest. It needs to respect the audience, and also respect the people who are participating whose story it is,” she told delegates.

“That doesn’t mean that every character has to be likeable and it’s a love fest. But as a storyteller, you have to respect every person’s point of view whose story you are telling at some level – therefore it ends up being authentic.”

Critchley said no one had all the answers, but Southern Pictures had found success on the ABC in projects that were cross-generational, felt inclusive and engaged in a conversation that went beyond broadcast.

On both Southern’s recent series, it used presenters Miriam Margolyes and Magda Szubanski as an entry point into complex issues.

“We worked really hard to make those big subjects simple and connect them to individuals so that they made sense. We could follow those individuals through a journey and not feel overwhelmed by facts,” Critchley said.

Fennell agreed you cannot talk to just one audience, but said the reality was you could not make a hit project for the ABC without speaking to Baby Boomers. “It’s a blunt thing that nobody says, but I think it’s the truth.”

To that end, Fennell temperature checks his ideas for public broadcasters with both his mother-in-law, who is in her mid-60s, and his children. If he can intrigue both, he’s onto a winner.

Stuff The British Stole began as a podcast, which had more than 2 million downloads. Its success gave Fennell a sense there was appetite for history told in a different way – it was a niche subject, but handled in an inclusive way.

“People always say the best idea is the story you’ve never heard of. I disagree. I think the best idea is a story you think you’ve heard of.

“What you need to do is as a program maker is go, ‘Here’s the thing you think you know… but I’m going to show you something underneath the story that you’ve never thought of before’.

“My favourite responses to Stuff the British Stole are when people say, ‘I didn’t think you could make me care about an inanimate object’. That to me is success.”

When works?

While a good idea might be the starting point, timing also plays a role as to whether a story hits a nerve.

O’Brien feels Muster Dogs struck gold in that allowed people, after two years of COVID, to travel vicariously, and landed at a time they were also craving feel-good, multi-generational series.

“How do you work out what the right timing for your show is? Well, you have to pay attention to what’s happening. You have to be present to people you’re interacting with outside of our industry. You have to talk to people. I ask my taxi driver, ‘What are you watching?’ I ask the checkout chick ‘What are you watching?’,” she said.

“I’m always asking people what they’re watching to try and get a barometer outside of our vortex in our industry.”

Going into further seasons, O’Brien said longevity came through casting decisions and B stories.

“Your format has its A premise, but your B stories have to be relevant to what the current issues or interests are.”

While making Stuff the British Stole, Fennell said they were aware the Queen dying was a possibility; he used lines of questioning in interviews that would allow the footage to be used one way or another.

The Queen died two months from TX date. While initially wary of what the impact of her death would be on the show’s reception, Fennell said its subject matter was suddenly in the zeitgeist.

“We were timed in such a way where everyone was actually probably a bit sick of the Queen coverage. There then was a little like bubbling up conversation of, ‘Oh hang on, there’s a whole other side to this British Empire thing that we’re not talking about’. And bam, that’s when we aired.”

Who works?

Names such as Margolyes and Szubanski were obvious audience draws to Southern Pictures’ projects, though Critchley stressed there is a responsibility to high profile talent – like any other. On Big National Health Check, Szubanski was involved right from the start; it wasn’t the case they created the show and then asked her to host it.

“When you’re a big personality or a big talent, it’s very easy to forget that with that comes a lot of exposure and a lot of vulnerability,” Critchley said.

“Often people like Miriam, Magda know who they are. They know their brand. I mean ‘brand’ in broad sense of the word, in that they really understand what works for them and how they want to represent themselves, and they also understand what kind of risk they’re taking. So it is about really active listening.”

Critchley said in particular that Szubanski was vulnerable and courageous.

“It was a show about health for everyone. It wasn’t a story about how is Magda going to get healthy and lose weight. That was a constant area of discussion, because that was a very important part of creating a space where we could explore issues and not put too much onus on her to have to carry us through.”

On Muster Dogs, Ambience worked with consultants and experts in the grazing industry to help guide its casting. They knew they wanted to show a breadth of Australia, and a diversity of backgrounds, landscape and stock; while each story was held together through the format conceit, it was elevated by the differences.

“Everybody was wary initially. They were anti-television. We had to work really hard to earn their trust. We connected with all the participants in a really empathetic and honest way, and by allowing ourselves to be vulnerable and open to them, they felt willing then and safe to be vulnerable and open to the audience,” O’Brien said.

How do you reach people?

Social media is now a vital part of all marketing plans.

Muster Dogs has had 3.6 million views across ABC social media platforms, and 800,000 engagements.

O’Brien credited the ABC social media team, and said while there is a lot of planning that goes in the social space, you also have to be innovative and nimble.

“If something takes off, you’ve got to be able to jump on it and go with it,” she said.

As soon as Muster Dogs went to air, the team started seeing people posting photos watching with their dogs. Seizing on this, the ABC social media team then put a call out for people to send in their photos and videos, putting together clips from this user-generated content.

Margolyes – whom Critchley says is like “You Can’t Ask That on legs” – has also been a social media sensation for the ABC, despite not having any public online presence of her own.

“Miriam is one of those extraordinary people that speak across a number of generations, and people have grown up with her through Harry Potter and other things,” Critchley said.

“She becomes like everybody’s naughty grandmother and and everybody loves to see her engage. I think she’s always very authentic about who she is and what she does. She doesn’t hesitate to share her opinion on thing. She doesn’t hesitate to also explain when she’s wrong and to change her mind. That directness is really refreshing and connects with people.”

In terms of other types of promotion, Fennell said given Stuff the British Stole came from a podcast, there was an inbuilt audience. The TV show also helped boost the podcast in reverse; downloads were up 563 per cent in the first two weeks after the TV series aired.

He also said it was important when you made a show for the ABC to exploit its network across Australia as much as possible.

“I maintain if you want to make a cultural impact in Australia the ABC is still the best place to do it… because it has so much reach.

“When you have access to an organisation like the ABC, make it work for you. It’s big. There are hundreds of radio stations around the country… it has its fingers in so many pies. Leverage that.”