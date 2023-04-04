WildBear Entertainment has secured a slew of pre-sales and acquistions for four new additions to its natural history slate.

Extreme Snakes, a 2 x 60 minute exploration of the innovative and highly flexible ways snakes survive in the extreme environments of Australia and Africa, has been pre-sold to ZDF/ARTE (France and Germany), Sky Nature (UK), Sky Italia, and Viasat World (Eastern Europe and Scandinavia), and has also just been licensed to Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific (pan Asia and India), Multicanal for Odisea (Iberia), RTP (Portugal) and FTV Prima (Czech Republic).

Under the Sea, which delves into a different aspect of life below the surface of the ocean in each of its four one-hour episodes, has been acquired by France 5, RTL for Geo TV (Germany), TVE (Spain), RTP (Portugal), FTV Prima (Czech Republic), KBS (South Korea) and by Central Cooperation International for China.

There has also been interest in Nature’s Mass Attacks, a program that follows the world’s best pack hunters as they cooperate to take down prey, and Nature’s Fast Attacks, featuring heart-stopping footage capturing some of nature’s most lightning-fast ambush moves.

Both titles, which each comprise two one-hour parts, have been pre-sold to RTL for NTV (Germany) and Sky Nature (UK), while Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific (pan Asia and India), Multicanal for Odisea (Iberia), RTP (Portugal), FTV Prima (Czech Republic) and Viasat World (Eastern Europe and Scandinavia) have taken them as acquisitions.

The pre-sale and acquisition deals were secured through WildBear International’s European-based sales team, comprising Edwina Thring and Margaret Yoshida of agents Wild Thring Media.

Yoshida said the broadcaster agreements showed that WildBear Entertainment-produced natural history content remained in strong demand with broadcasters around the world.

“The team consistently creates beautiful wildlife programming, sharing new behaviours and scientific findings, all wrapped up in engaging storytelling,” she said.

“The quality and reliability of its output has established WildBear as a leader in today’s natural history world and ensures that its shows are always of interest to international buyers and their audiences.”