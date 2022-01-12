Wolf Like Me, written and directed by Abe Forsythe and starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, premieres tomorrow, January 13, on Stan.

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship and Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. When Mary’s universe suddenly collides with Gary and his 11-year-old daughter, Emma (Ariel Donoghue), all the signs tell her they’re meant to be in each other’s lives. But, as their connection deepens, Mary and Gary grow more and more terrified their respective baggage will tear them apart.

Produced by Made Up Stories’ Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, the genre-bending series is inspired by Forsythe’s experiences looking for love as a single parent.

The series also stars Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, Jake Ryan, Robyn Nevin and Nash Edgerton.

Wolf Like Me is produced by Made Up Stories in association with Peacock, Endeavor Content and Stan, and was financed with assistance from Screen NSW via the Made In NSW Fund.