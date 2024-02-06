‘You’ll Never Find Me’ (Trailer)

Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell’s indie horror You’ll Never Find Me, awarded Best Feature Film at SXSW Sydney, will hit cinemas March 14 via Umbrella Entertainment.

A two-hander, the film is set during a rampaging storm, when a shaken young woman (Jordan Cowan) arrives at a stranger’s (Brendan Rock) door in an caravan park seeking shelter. They both question motives and desires as things escalate to a deadly, bizarre showdown.

The debut feature of the Adelaide-based pair was the only Australian feature to premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, going on to screen at Melbourne International Film Festival and Adelaide Film Festival.

The script is written by Bell, with both Allen and Bell directing and producing with Cowan, and Allen editing. The team also included cinematographer Maxx Corkindale, costume designer Victoria Perry, composer Darren Lim, sound designer Duncan Campbell and Madison Rae, who led hair and make up. Allen would also edit the film, with both he and Bell producing with Cowan.