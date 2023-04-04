Flying Bark Productions’ 100% Wolf: The Book of Hath is set to premiere on the ABC May 1.

The series is the follow up to the first instalment, Legend of Moonstone, continuing to follow the magical adventures of fluffy pink were-poodle Freddy Lupin (voiced by Ilai Swindells) and his canine/human friends.

They might’ve graduated from Howlington Academy, defeated the evil wilderwolf leader Ric and brought together the human and werewolf worlds in season one, but Freddy and the gang are about to face their most formidable foes yet.

The 26-episode computer-animated mystery is aimed at 6-10 year olds and based on the Australian book 100% Wolf by Jayne Lyons. Flying Bark also adapted the book into a feature film, 100% Wolf, in 2020 and a sequel, 200% Wolf, is also underway.

Executive producers of The Book of Hath are Barbara Stephen and Michael Bourchier, while producers are Alexia Gates-Foale and Tracy Lenon. Jo Boag is the executive producer for the ABC.

Jacquie Trowell and Les Turner are the directors, while writers include Tess Meyer, Fin Edquist, Tracey Defty-Rashid, Antony Webb, Josephine Barrett, Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, Jean Tong, Sarinah Masukor, David Park, Michelle Offen, Miley Tunnecliffe, Lawrence Leung and Timothy Groenendyk.

Major production investment comes via Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. The project has also been supported by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, Screenwest and LotteryWest and co-produced with Siamese.

100% Wolf: The Book of Hath premieres May 1, 5pm on ABC ME and ABC iview.