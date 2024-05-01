‘200% Wolf’ (Trailer)

In 200% Wolf, the sequel to 2020’s 100% Wolf, Freddy Lupin thinks he has everything it takes to lead his werewolf pack, but earning the respect of his packmates proves to be a challenge. If only he were more… wolfish.

But when a wayward wish transforms him into a werewolf and deposits a mischievous moon spirit on earth, Freddy must restore the cosmic order before it’s too late. With Batty and his dog pals along for the ride, Freddy must seek out a dangerous sorceress with a grudge against the wolf pack, before his new moon spirit friend runs out of life energy and fades away.

Ilai Swindells returns to lead a voice cast that includes Samara Weaving, Akmal Saleh, Jennifer Saunders, Elizabeth Nabben, and Peter Mcallum.

Written by Fin Edquist, and directed by Alexs Stadermann, the Flying Bark Productions film is produced by Barbara Stephen, Alexia Gates-Foale, Nano Arrieta.

It will be released in cinemas from August 8 via Studiocanal.