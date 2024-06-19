‘Runt’ (Trailer)

Adapted from Craig Silvey’s 2022 book of the same name, John Sheedy’s Runt follows 11-year-old Annie Shearer (Lily La Torre) and her best friend, an adopted stray dog called Runt (Squid), who try to save their family farm in the fictional country town of Upson Downs by competing in the Agility Course Grand Championships at the prestigious Krumpets Dog Show in London.

Annie lives on the struggling sheep farm with her brother Max, played by La Torre’s actual brother Jack, her parents Bryan (Jai Courtney) and Susie (Celeste Barber), and Annie’s grandma Dolly (Genevieve Lemon).

Of the other cast, Deborah Mailman will play mentor Bernadette Box, Jack Thompson the villainous Earl Robert-Barren, and Matt Day the unscrupulous Fergus Fink, with Tom Budge rounding out the cast as Fink’s sidekick Simpkins.

Silvey adapted his story for the screen, working with Jamie Hilton, who produces for See Pictures.

Runt will be released in cinemas nationally on September 19 via Studiocanal.