This year’s AACTA Awards will include a suite of redesigned categories focused on digital/online space, with entries now open for Favourite Digital Creator, Best Short Video, and Best Digital Channel or Series.

The AACTA Award for Best Short Video is open to content under 90 seconds, while Best Digital Channel or Series will recognise channels and web series featuring content over 90 seconds in length that are updated regularly. This covers drama, video podcasts, comedy, beauty, education, gaming, sports and wellness, kids and family, commentary, reviews, how-to, reactions, challenges and music.

The Favourite Digital Creator Award will be featured as part of the Audience Choice Awards, with more details to be announced soon.

AACTA has also welcomed TikTok and NextGen Media Academy as sponsors of this year’s digital categories.

AACTA’s awards and industry development manager Ivan Vukusic said Australia boasted some of the world’s most popular online and digital creators.

“Ozzy Man Reviews, the Inspired Unemployed boys, Millie Ford, Sarah Magusara, Fairbairn Films, Norris Nuts and many more are becoming household names,” he said.

“With the support of TikTok and NextGen Media Academy, we couldn’t be happier to cast the spotlight on the limitless possibilities of the online space and celebrate the screen medium that cuts through to every corner of the globe.”

TikTok general manager Lee Hunter said the platform was excited to partner with an awards organisation that celebrated “some of the most popular digital creators in Australia”.

“It’s both a privilege and an honour for TikTok to be a sponsor of the AACTA Digital Award categories this year,” he said.

Digital award entries close October 6, with voting from October 10-17. Find out more information on how to enter here.