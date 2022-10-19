The Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) will welcome Keri Elmsly as executive director of programming next month, following a global recruitment process.

The New Zealand-born creative leader joins the centre from the Madison Square Garden Company’s Sphere Studios, where she was senior vice president.

Prior to that, she worked as role as chief creative officer at US experience design studio Second Story, which assisted with ACMI’s renewal in partnership with Melbourne architects BKK.

Her experience also includes founding Elmsly Arts in 2011 and working on projects ranging from the launch of Paris-based art and music institution La Gaite Lyrique to Jay-Z’s Blueprint III world tour, while also collaborating with cultural organisations, such as Coachella Festival, the Barbican, Seoul-based art collective Kimchi and Chips, Yamaguchi Centre for Arts & Media, Sydney Festival, and Federation Square.

Elmsly said she couldn’t wait to celebrate and amplify Australian talent in her new role, noting the ACMI was uniquely positioned to program with “agility and boldness” in a post-renewal environment.

“I have spent my life loving screen culture in every form,” she said.

“My work with artists always explores the edges with new technologies and ideas, while my work in entertainment is a celebration of the epic and the exhilaration of being part of an audience. My work in design has also given me a deep understanding of the value of system thinking, prototyping, and audience experience. ACMI is the perfect place to push the boundaries of these three intersections with its hugely talented and committed team.”

In the newly created role, Elmsly will be responsible for delivering an ACMI-wide program spanning exhibitions, curatorial and artist commissions, and film and public programming, as well as ACMI’s industry programs including ACMI X.

ACMI director and CEO Seb Chan said it was with “real excitement” that Elmsly was being brought on board.

“ACMI first worked with Keri during our $40m transformation project, and her ideas, international networks, and innovative approaches to creative program development were inspiring,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to what her energy, creativity, and future-focused thinking bring not only to ACMI but to the revitalization of Melbourne as a globally connected creative city.”

Elmsly will commence at the ACMI on November 17.