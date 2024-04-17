ACMI teams up with Ludo for $10,000 animation residency

Emerging animators will have the opportunity to receive up to $10,000 of project funding and mentoring from Ludo Studio as part of a new ACMI X residency program.

Delivered through ACMI, in partnership with Ludo Studio, the initiative is designed to support an animator or animation team with up to two professional credits to develop a project ready for pitching in the Australian and international marketplace.

It includes a fully subsidised three-month residency at ACMI X, a hub for creative practitioners, startups, and businesses working with technology across film, television, video games, and screen-based art supported by Major Research Partner RMIT University.

Opened in 2016, the creative incubator housed above the museum at Melbourne’s Federation Square has fostered collaboration and partnerships between ACMI X residents and ACMI’s employees across many disciplines.

The winning recipient will be invited to showcase their project at an ACMI X Screen Industry Works-in-Progress night supported by RMIT University and participate in the one-day Animation Symposium, presented in partnership with Ludo Studio.

The event will be held later this year and feature the Ludo Studio team, responsible for global ratings juggernaut Bluey and The Strange Chores, providing insights into the formal and alternate pathways animators and studios can take when creating and distributing work alongside other prominent Australian animation voices.

ACMI director and CEO Seb Chan said the centre was “ecstatic” to partner with Ludo Studio on nurturing local animation talent.

“As the hub for screen culture, ACMI is committed to supporting our screen practitioners to thrive – and maybe even inspire the next locally made global hit animation,” he said.

Ludo Studio producer Sam Moor said his company was honoured to be involved in the residency program.

“ACMI is such an important window into our industry and it’s great that we are able to give a real-life opportunity to the next generation of animators in Australia,” he said.

Find out more information about the program here.