Adelaide Film Festival has unveiled the 30 participants selected to take part in its inaugural Expand Lab, which aims to foster new ideas for moving image artworks.

The festival received more than 100 applications for the lab, selecting 20 participants from South Australia and 10 others from around the country. Participants come from a variety of backgrounds, spanning visual arts, film moving image, XR and VR.

Participants will be mentored by New York-based Australian artists Soda Jerk, whose new feature Hello Dankness is the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival and Samstag Museum of Art Moving Image Commission.

Other mentors include two-time Emmy Award winning artist and filmmaker Lynette Wallworth, and artist Alex Davies, whose practice spans a diverse range of media.

The AFF Expand Lab will commission one new moving image work to be presented at Samstag Museum of Art during the 2024 Adelaide Film Festival. In addition, two projects will be selected for development support or mentoring by Illuminate Adelaide and the Art Gallery of South Australia.

Adelaide Film Festival CEO and creative director Mat Kesting said he was thrilled by the response to the initiative.

“The number of applications received is testament that Australian creatives are seeking out innovative opportunities to collaborate, learn and expand their thinking,” he said.

“I truly believe that AFF EXPAND Lab will be a hothouse for exciting ideas to emerge in a supportive environment under the guidance of renowned mentors. The Adelaide Film Festival is the ideal backdrop to the Lab with the city coming alive with cinema lovers and filmmakers from across Australia and the world in attendance.”

AFF EXPAND Lab is a collaboration between the Adelaide Film Festival, Samstag Museum of Art , The Art Gallery of South Australia and Illuminate Adelaide. and is supported by the The Balnaves Foundation, and Arts South Australia.

The 30 participants are:

South Australia

Elyas Alavi

Kat Bell

Jingwei Bu

James Calvert

Cadence Chaos

Allison Chhorn

Dave Court

Alex Degaris

Kath Dooley

Anthony Frith

Sue Kneebone

Sarah Neville

Claudia Nicholson

Melinda Rackham

Alies Sluiter

Liam Somerville

CJ Taylor

Matthew Thorne

Joshua Tylor

Emmaline Zanelli

National

Nathan Mewett (WA)

Emma Roberts (Vic)

Ben Andrews (Vic)

Alexandra Kelly (Vic)

Xanthe Dobbie (Vic)

Eugenia Lim (Vic)

Robert Walton (Vic)

Archie Moore (NSW)

Susan Norrie (NSW)

r e a (NSW)