The Australian Director’s Guild has revealed the program for its conference Director’s Cut later this month, with the theme ‘Cutting Through the Noise’.

To be held in Sydney and live-streamed August 20, the event will also tour Western Sydney and the country across the next 12 months.

The ADG previously announced that Somersault and Black Widow director Cate Shortland will be its guest for First-Hand, an in-depth conversation about Cate’s career in Australia and overseas.

Announced today as kicking off the event is Director at the Centre, to feature The Handmaid Tale and Run Rabbit Run’s Daina Reid and Bus Stop Films’ Genevieve Clay-Smith exploring the role of the director in helming a coherent vision of the screenplay in a world of showrunners and creative collaboration.

Additional sessions include:

Mind the Gap – Jumping to Paid Work, partnered with AFTRS: Directors Murli Dhir, Tin Pang and Lucy Gaffy on the jump to paid work and the many pathways to get there;

Rights, Representation & Residuals: Lawyer Greg Duffy joins agent Jennifer Naughton and ASDACS’ Debra Jackson on this business-focussed panel and Q&A session which will provide practical real-world insight into effective representation and key contract terms including director’s rates, authorship and moral rights, retransmission rights and streamer residuals.

Point of Impact: Ben Lawrence and Catherine Scott looks at how impact campaigns can benefit scripted productions, not just factual.

Cultural Safety on Set: Ana Tiwary and Katrina Irawati Graham take a deep look at the cultural safety document Katrina and Sara Richardson (Endemol Shine) created while working on Stan’s Bali 2002 to ensure cultural safety on set.

Home’N’Away: Monica Zanetti, Matt Moore and Shawn Seet discuss the juggling act between a career at home and pursuing international opportunities.

Innovative Pathways: Netflix’s Penny Smallacombe and director Stef Smith guide delegates through strategies to ensure directors’ work is valued and seen.

Included in the ticket prices will be a webinar, to be held later in the year in collaboration with Screen Well. The webinar will look at the ways in which a director can assist with the wellbeing of their crew/cast and how to manage work/life balance.

Director’s Cut will be held at SUNSTUDIOS in Alexandria August 20.

Tickets are $150 to attend in person and $75 for the live stream (+ GST). Tickets are currently available to ADG members and associate members. Those who are not members are invited to express their interest in attending by emailing rsvp@adg.org.au.