Screen Queensland is continuing to push skills development in the state, teaming up with the Australian Directors’ Guild for the Local2Global program.

A month after putting a call out for post-production, digital and visual effects companies to take part in a new traineeship initiative, the agency will now support up to 40 emerging, early-career, and mid-career Queensland resident directors through a targeted series of workshops and seminars.

Local2Global will commence with a Pool Phase, in which established industry director mentors will conduct nine online webinars focusing on platform, craft, and best business practices for directors.

From there, 10 directors will be selected to take part in the Candidate Phase, working closely with industry mentors to develop a dedicated career plan that supports their career transition and provides tangible pathways to achieving their industry goals.

Three Queensland-based participants will also be selected to undertake a director’s attachment or shadow directing opportunity.

ADG Queensland chapter head Mairi Cameron is among those to have furthered their career via industry mentoring.

She said the value of programs like Local2Global could not be understated.

“Being a previous recipient of an ADG shadow directing opportunity, I know the incredibly positive impact that programs of this type can have on an emerging director’s career,” she said.

“I was fortunate to direct an episode of Hoodlum’s Harrow, working with the formidable and inspiring Geoff Bennett as my mentor.

“With this credit, I was able to secure an opportunity to direct a block of episodes on the subsequent series and a block on Cordell Jigsaw’s Darby & Joan.”

ADG executive director Alaric McAusland expected the initiative to have broad benefits for the state’s screen sector.

“Thanks to Screen Queensland, we are now able to deliver a best-in-class learning and development curriculum and placement program for Queensland directors, which we believe will deliver exceptional career outcomes for the participant practitioners and improved production opportunities for the state,” he said.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said she was looking forward to welcoming practitioners across feature ﬁlms, television series, and online content for the program.

“This partnership with the Australian Directors’ Guild further enables our talented local screen directors to increase their skillset through access to nationally renowned experts,” she said.

Applications for Local2Global close 5pm on Thursday, April 14.

Find out more details about eligibility here and the application process here.