Former National Film and Sound Archive of Australia chief engagement officer Mathieu Ravier has joined AFTRS as director of partnerships and development.

He commences the position this week after four and a half years at the NFSA, prior to which he had stints as programming manager at the Australian Museum and director of events and audience development company The Festivalists.

Born in France, Ravier has lived in the US, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and the UK, working as a trade officer for film, television, and new media in Hong Kong and artistic director of the Commonwealth Film Festival in Manchester, before moving to Australia in 2005.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing industry partnerships and training, alumni engagement, business development, marketing and communications, and the school’s student recruitment and admissions.

Ravier said he was looking forward to strengthening the institution’s industry-partnered learning, alumni community, and national reach, having spent his career “championing the work of storytellers and connecting them with opportunities to learn, create and share”.

“In the 50 years since it was established, AFTRS has played a central role in developing successful Australian screen and broadcast industries,” he said.

“As these industries transform, there is a generational opportunity to build lifelong career pathways for the innovative and diverse storytellers, producers, and crews who will shape the next 50 years.”

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood said Ravier brought an incredible breadth of experience to the role.

“He has a fantastic track record in building strategic partnerships, both nationally and internationally, and driving really exciting impactful initiatives,” she said.