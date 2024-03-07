AFTRS names Natalie Robinson-Hurst head of production, announces new discipline leads

Content executive Natalie Robinson-Hurst has joined AFTRS as head of production, with the institution also announcing six new discipline lead roles.

Robinson-Hurst brings more than 25 years of screen experience to the school, 14 of which were spent at the ABC, where she served as a series producer between 2009 and 2021, working on children’s titles such as Giggle and Hoot and The Wonder Gang, before occupying a supervising producer role on Play School, Gardening Australia Junior, and Reef School.

Her career has also included stints as a supervising producer and acting head of production at MTV Australia and producer and series producer and producer at The Walt Disney Company, where she was predominantly based in London.

She is one of six new staff appointments announced by AFTRS, alongside new discipline leads, Jenevieve Chang (screenwriting), Zanny Begg (BA directing), Indrani Kopal (BA editing), Ann Megalla (BA production), and Simon Smith (MA cinematography).

AFTRS director of teaching and learning David Balfour said he was proud to welcome the “exceptional educators and creatives” to the school.

“With a steadfast dedication to industry collaboration and innovative pedagogy, AFTRS continues to lead the way in educational excellence,” he said.

“The school is committed to shaping forward-thinking learning environments and we know these remarkably talented professionals will make significant contributions to our students and community,”