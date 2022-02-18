The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has revealed the nominees for next month’s awards while announcing screen journalist David Tiley as the winner of the Stanley Hawes Award for 2022.

Tiley’s long-standing presence in the industry has spanned roles at Film Victoria, the Australian Film Commission, AFTRS, and ScreenHub, where he took over as acting as editor in 2005 before becoming the content lead for film in 2021.

The $5,000 recognises his contribution to the documentary and factual sector.

The commentator said he was honoured and relieved that wordsmiths were seen as part of the documentary movement.

“I am so happy with this I can’t uncurl my toes,” he said.

“And really delighted that the Stanley Hawes Award recognises that documentary is a broad passion and not just a bunch of shows.”

2022 Stanley Hawes Award winner David Tiley.

Also recognised were the nominees for the second annual AIDC awards, which incorporate documentary and factual content across six different categories.

To be held on Wednesday, March 9 at the ACMI, the event will include winners for Best Documentary Feature, with a $5,000 cash prize; Best Documentary/Factual Series; Best Documentary/Factual Single; Best Audio Documentary, with a $3,000 cash prize; Best Short Form Documentary; and Best Interactive/Immersive Documentary.

AIDC creative director/CEO Natasha Gadd said the “extraordinary response” to the inaugural AIDC Awards demonstrated the industry willingness to embrace a new initiative that celebrated the craft and talent of the documentary secto.

We are so excited to once again present the AIDC Awards to recognise

excellence in our field across six categories,” she said.

“We congratulate the 21 nominees for their achievements and thank our generous partners, the Awards jurors, and the pre-selection committee members who have contributed to this year’s AIDC 2022 Awards.”

AIDC 2022 will run March 6-9 at ACMI, Melbourne, and online, with an online-only international marketplace March 10-11.

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

I’m Wanita

Matthew Walker, Carolina Sorensen, Clare Lewis, Tait Brady | PEOPLE PRODUCTIONS, 2020

My Name is Gulpilil

Molly Reynolds, Peter Djigirr, David Gulpilil, Rolf de Heer | VERTIGO PRODUCTIONS & ABCG FILM, 2021

The Bowraville Murders

Allan Clarke, Stefan Moore, Dan Goldberg, Susan Lambert, Adam Kay | MINT PICTURES & JUMPING DOG PRODUCTIONS, 2021

Valerie Taylor: Playing With Sharks

Bettina Dalton, Sally Aitken | WILDBEAR ENTERTAINMENT, 2021

BEST DOCUMENTARY/FACTUAL SERIES

Laura’s Choice

Sam Lara, Cathy Henkel, Ryan Hodgson, Melissa Kelly | VIRGO PRODUCTIONS, 2021

Life in Colour with David Attenborough

Adam Geiger, Colette Beaudry, Sharmila Choudury | SEALIGHT PICTURES AND HUMBLE BEE FILMS, 2021

The School That Tried to End Racism

John Karabelas, Deb Spinocchia, Johnny Lowry | SCREENTIME AUSTRALIA, 2021

See What You Made Me Do

Tosca Looby, Karina Holden | NORTHERN PICTURES, 2021

BEST DOCUMENTARY/FACTUAL SINGLE

Brazen Hussies

Catherine Dwyer, Andrea Foxworthy, Philippa Campey | FILM CAMP, 2020

Our African Roots

Santilla Chingaipe, Tony Jackson, David Collins | CHEMICAL MEDIA, 2021

Stackorama!

Scott Baskett, Jared Nicholson, Naomi Just, Gene Geoffrey | RUN WILD PRODUCTIONS, 2021

BEST AUDIO DOCUMENTARY



samsn’s STRONGER

Felicity Blake, 2021

Stuff The British Stole

Marc Fennell, Zoe Ferguson | ABC, 2021

Tender: Roia Atmar

Madison Griffiths, Beth Atkinson-Quinton | BROADWAVE, 2021

BEST SHORT FORM DOCUMENTARY

Capturing Change

Chris Phillips, Katy Roberts | MELT STUDIO, 2021

Freedom Swimmer

Olivia Martin-McGuire, Brooke Silcox, Ron Dyens | NO THING PRODUCTIONS & SACREBLEU PRODUCTIONS, 2021

Lost Contact

Amelia Paxman, Jaina Kalifa, 2021

Where Is My Darling?

Adam Finney, 2021

BEST INTERACTIVE/IMMERSIVE DOCUMENTARY

Eastern Market Murder

Emma Ramsay, Andy Yong | TRUE CRIME GAMES, 2021

Ravi and Emma

Kylie Boltin, Ella Rubeli | SBS, 2021

Gondwana

Ben Joseph Andrews, Emma Roberts | PERNICKETY SPLIT, 2022