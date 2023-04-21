Long before she was director, Alethea Jones was performing in and choreographing Rock Eisteddfods – she recalls a teacher once hot glued sequins to her face.

So a few years ago, when asked by new management in the US what would be her “heart’s desire” to direct, the answer was easy: A musical. Music and dance was the world she’d come from, and she was keen to get back to it.

No sooner had she said that, her manager asked, “What if I said the phrase Rise of the Pink Ladies?”.

Jones had chills. (And yes, they were multiplying).

Growing up, Jones had “Grease fever”, and she’d loved Olivia Newton-John as they both lived in Alstonville in NSW’s Northern Rivers; “I would see her at the local Bi-Lo.”

The director would go on to set up the Paramount+ series prequel, set in 1954, four years before Sandy and Danny arrived at Rydell High, shooting the pilot as well as episodes two and seven, and serving as executive producer.

Jones was already on the broader studio’s radar, having previously directed Paramount Television series Made For Love. However, what truly won her the Grease gig was a 70-page presentation she gave execs where she both acted and discussed in detail technicolor musicals, down to colour and texture.

Knowing how beloved the original 1978 film is, Jones tells IF her aim with Rise of the Pink Ladies was to come from a place of reverence and respect. She was aligned with showrunner Annabel Oakes in wanting to bring an old school musical aesthetic to a female-driven, diverse contemporary show.

Alethea Jones.

For fans of the film, there are Easter eggs littered throughout, from lines of dialogue through to riffs on the songs. However, Jones credits executive music producer Justin Tranter, acclaimed songwriter for the likes of Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber, for helping to give the new series its own unique feel – it has 30 original songs.

“When you’re working with IP in any way, my M.O. is to learn to speak that language fluently, but then tell your own story with it. We were not there to remake the ’70s. Grease. We were there to tell the story of the origin story of the Pink Ladies,” she says.

Given her background in choreography, one of the most exciting prospects about directing Pink Ladies for Jones were the dance scenes. She would work alongside choreographer Jamal Sims, best known for RuPaul’s Drag Race, who she calls “a king”.

“I feel like some contemporary musicals don’t look after dancing as best they could. I’m not talking about people like Baz Luhrmann, who I think covers a dance scene spectacularly. But sometimes people stay wide and just punch in for close ups and don’t really move the camera as much.

“When Jamal understood that I was there to empower him, celebrate his work and work with him, he was relieved.

“It was a beautiful partnership. Jamal would do pre-viz videos, we would watch them together. We would visit rehearsals with the cinematographer and make changes and say, ‘Ooh, what if I get an overhead shot there? Can you change your choreography to be conducive to an aerial shot? That means arms have to do different stuff.’ It was so fun playing with him.”

Jones work is all over screens at the moment, including Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez sci-fi drama Mrs. Davis, which stars Betty Gilpin as a nun using her faith to take on technology. The series, which launched yesterday, screens here on Binge; Jones directed three episodes and also serves as executive producer.

She’s also recently shot a pilot for ABC America based on French detective series HPI, created by Drew Goddard and starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Kaitlin Olson.

Jones moved to LA in 2014 after directing shorts and TVCs for Jungle. When she won the Australians In Film Breakthrough Award in 2017, she told IF that the move to the US had led to more work, as people had struggled to know where to place her colourful comedy work in Australia.

Yet Jones is keen come home; she currently also has a number of Australian projects on the boil, including with Big and Little Films, Aquarius Films and Werner Film Productions.

“Now that I have a few runs on the board, I’m not as much of a risk.

“I’m dying to get back. My husband’s American and he’s like, ‘Can we please go to Australia to do something?’ He loves it.”

For Michael McMahon of Big and Little Films, she is developing feature comedy Boy Girl Wall, based on the play by Lucas Stibbard and Matthew Ryan. Stibbard and Jones went to acting school together, and there is a character in the original play that he named Alethea Jones after her, who is also Greek-Australian and has other similar traits.

“The first move was ‘She can’t be called ‘Alethea Jones’. This is going to look like a vanity piece; people won’t understand where this came from’. So we’ve changed her name and that’s the right move. Michael, Matthew and Lucas didn’t want to change it, but I was like, ‘I can’t’,” she laughs.

Jones is also attached to Werner Film Productions’ series End Of, which recently received development funding via Screen Australia. Produced by Joanna Werner, it is being written by another friend of Jones, Ash Flanders, who adapts his one-man play. The plot follows a failing performer who, after taking a job as a legal transcriptionist, fights a losing battle with the transcript of his own life.

With Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford of Aquarius Films, Jones is going back to her roots again with Rock Eisteddfod, a drama-comedy scripted by Thomas Wilson-White and Yve Blake (Fangirls).

As for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Jones knows some people may take issue with its differences from the original, or the diverse material, but she’s incredibly proud of it – “I’ve certainly made things where I’m like, ‘I don’t love that’, but I really love this one.”

“We have a lot of bleak content on TV. I love watching that stuff, but I think there’s a little room for joy and spirit. And so I like that this show is so uplifting.”

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly.