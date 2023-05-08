All3Media International announces Africa, MENA, and Europe deals for ‘Black Snow’

Goalpost Pictures’ Black Snow will have an audience that stretches across a further three continents, following a round of deals secured via distributor All3Media International.

The six-part drama, which made its debut on Stan in January and was released in USA, Canada and the UK in late February via co-producer Sundance Now, has been acquired by Prime Video in a pan-territory deal for Africa, with the service to screen the series in the coming months. The acquisition marks All3Media International’s first deal with Prime Video in this continent.

An additional pan-territory deal has been agreed upon with OSN, an entertainment network in the Middle East covering the MENA region, where the series will be made available on streaming platform OSN+, as well as on OSNtv. Black Snow will also air on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Further, All3Media International has signed deals with Canal+ in Austria, Filmin in Spain, NPO in the Netherlands, Magenta TV in Germany, Cosmote in Greece, and Sýn hf in Iceland.

Set in Australia’s North Queensland, Black Snow centres on the murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) in 1995, a crime that devastated her Australian South Sea Islander community. The case was never solved, but in 2020, a discovery from a time capsule reopens the police investigation, casting suspicion across the whole town and fracturing the harmony that has taken 25 years to rebuild.

The series stars Travis Fimmel as Detective James Cormack and also features Jemmason Power, Brooke Satchwell, Alexander England, Erik Thomson, Kym Gyngell, and Rob Carlton, as well as musician Ziggy Ramo.

It was created by Lucas Taylor, who wrote alongside Boyd Quakawoot and Beatrix Christian. Sian Davies directed with Matthew Saville, while Murray Lui was the DOP. The series was produced by Goalpost’s Rosemary Blight produces alongside Lois Randall and Kaylene Butler.

All3Media International EVP Content Maartje Horchner said the company were pleased to play a role in “ensuring viewers around the world get the opportunity to experience this exceptional character-driven mystery for themselves”.

“Goalpost Television’s commitment to championing unique, distinct voices really shines through in Black Snow, which was created with input from the local South Sea Islander community and features outstanding performances from newcomers such as Talijah Blackman-Corowa and Jemmason Power,” she said.