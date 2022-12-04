Radio and television personality Amanda Keller will host this Wednesday’s AACTA Awards Ceremony, with an array of international and domestic talent confirmed to attend.

Presenting at this year’s event are Rebel Wilson, Guy Pearce, Erik Thomson, Claudia Karvan, Sigrid Thornton, Coco Jack Gillies, Chloe Hayden, and nominated actors Mark Coles-Smith and James Majoos, as well as comedians Magda Szubanski, Celia Pacquola, and Rhys Nicholson.

They will be joined by a slew of high-profile guests, including AACTA president Russell Crowe, Longford Lyell Award recipient Catherine Martin, Miranda Tapsell, Elsa Pataky, Pallavi Sharda, Jacqueline McKenzie, Matt Nable, Sean Keenan, Nakkiah Lui, Rarriwuy Hick, Bojana Novakovic, Gracie Otto, Luke Arnold, Yael Stone, Lincoln Younes, Krew Boylan, Luke Hemsworth, and Natalie Imbruglia.

Keller, who will be joined by AACTA technical craft awards host Rove McManus, said she was excited to steer the event.

“I guess I’m a volunteer tour guide, my flag on a stick held aloft to take everyone through the sights, sounds, and smells of the AACTA Awards,” she said.

“Looking at the calibre of nominees and guests, I think we will be inhaling the intoxicating and sweet smell of success.”

AFI AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said Keller was well suited to the role of AACTA host.

“Amanda’s talents span across many mediums, and she is an undeniable force within the industry of screen and entertainment,” he said.

“Having her at the helm of this year’s awards is a privilege and we very much looking forward to seeing her, Rove, and all of the presenters take the stage on Wednesday.”

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis leads this year’s nominations with 15 nods, followed by George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing and Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, which each have 13.

The three films will battle it out for Best Film alongside Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger, Western Sydney anthology feature Here Out West, and Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ horror Sissy.

Wednesday’s ceremony at The Hordern will be broadcast on 10 at 7.30pm and encored on Fox Docos, Saturday, December 10 at 7:30pm. The broadcast will also be available to stream on-demand via Foxtel, Binge, and AACTA TV.