The Animal Logic Entertainment (ALE) Script Competition is back on again, with the company this year expanding the criteria to include TV pilots as well as features.

The aim of the comp is to uncover fresh Australian writing talent in the animated, live-action, and hybrid family space.

The winner will receive $5,000 as well as professional feedback from the ALE development teams in Sydney and LA. This includes Animal Logic CEO and co-founder, producer Zareh Nalbandian; EVP development and production Jonathan Hludzinski and VP development and production, Felicity Staunton.

Two runner-up finalists will each receive $1,000 and professional feedback.

“With animation making an ever increasing impact on our screens across the globe, we at ALE are driven to find stories that push the bounds of the medium, have a unique point of view, and that surprise audiences with the unexpected,” said Nalbandian.

Staunton said ALE was looking for projects that come from unusual places, with diverse narratives and voices, and further are stories “with heart that uplift, encourage and above all, have the ability to make audiences laugh the world over.”

“That magical ‘Australian Effect’ that our Aussie creatives inspire is stronger than ever in family entertainment,” said Staunton.

The winner of the inaugural competition was Teigan Isobel’s screenplay Buggged (sic), selected from more than 100 entries. Set in the mechanical world of the Metallic City where organic life stands little chance of survival, Buggged follows 12-year-old, nature obsessed Emma who inadvertently unleashes a swarm of rust mites that threaten to devour her world.

The competition is open to writers of all levels who are current Australian citizens or permanent residents. Entries are open from today until September 15.

The winning entry and two runner-up finalists to be announced 1 November 2022.