Sydney Film Festival to introduce $35K First Nations Award

With the support of Truant Pictures, Sydney Film Festival will introduce a $35,000 First Nations Award from this year.

Open to First Nations filmmakers from across the world, the recognition will mark the largest cash prize for Indigenous filmmaking available globally. Any film, including shorts, featured within the the festival’s First Nations program will automatically qualify, and the winner will be announced on the closing night.

“It is entirely fitting that the Sydney Film Festival, which for so long has been a champion of First Nations stories and storytellers from around the world, now offers the largest single cash prize for First Nations film, globally,” said recently appointed Sydney Film Festival chair Darren Dale.

“This prize will inspire, motivate and reward established and emerging First Nations filmmakers with the promise that their art is important, is valued and will be seen. This extraordinary award has been made possible thanks to the generous and visionary leadership of Zareh and Ping Nalbandian and we are so grateful for this impactful gift.”

The sentiment was echoed by festival director Nashen Moodley, who said the award would be more than “a celebration of unique storytelling”, but a “a crucial investment in the future of Indigenous cinema.”

“By offering this level of support, we hope to encourage more First Nations filmmakers to share their stories, enriching the film industry with diverse perspectives and voices. This award aligns seamlessly with Sydney Film Festival’s long-standing commitment to fostering cultural diversity and amplifying Indigenous narratives,” he said.

Truant Pictures and Animal Logic Entertainment CEO Zareh Nalbandian, who sits on the Sydney Film Festival board, said he and his wife Ping were honoured to be able to offer their support. He hoped it would elevate Indigenous voices, and serve as “a catalyst for fostering continued dialogue, bridging cultural gaps, and empowering First Nations voices worldwide.”

After selling the animation division of Animal Logic to Netflix in 2022 and resigning as its CEO in 2023, Nalbandian flagged that he would make industry initiatives a key part of his career going forward.

Truant’s support of the First Nations Award follows Nalbandian becoming a patron of the Motion Picture Industry Benevolent Society, while Animal Logic Entertainment has backed a scholarship at NIDA, designed to support students from under-represented backgrounds in the arts and entertainment industries.

Melbourne International Film Festival also introduced a First Nations Film Creative Award last year, which includes a $20,000 cash prize and $25,000 worth of financial services.

Entries for this year’s Sydney Film Festival close March 1, with the festival to run June 5-16. This includes entries for the festival’s other major awards, such as the $60,000 Sydney Film Prize, the $40,000 with the Sustainable Future Award, the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films, the Screenability Program and the $20,000 Documentary Australia Award.