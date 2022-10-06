Animal Logic co-founder and CEO Zareh Nalbandian has become a patron of the Motion Picture Industry Benevolent Society (MPIBS).

For more than 90 years, the MPIBS has provided emotional and financial support for film industry colleagues in need. Originally the organisation was designed to assist film industry practitioners from exhibition and distribution in NSW, but since 2003 its remit has been Australia-wide and included those in need from production and post-production.

Nalbandian co-founded animation, design and visual effects studio Animal Logic in 1991, with the company today spanning Sydney, Vancouver and LA. It also now boasts two production arms, Animal Logic Entertainment, which produced both Peter Rabbit films, and the genre-focused Truant Pictures. Netflix moved to acquire Animal Logic in July.

Nalbandian’s appointment as patron was announced by MPIBS chairman Murray Forrest, who said he was delighted he had agreed to the position.

“Zareh has a well-deserved, world-wide reputation for excellence in creating and growing Animal Logic into a world leader in design, visual effects, and animation for over three decades,” he said.

“Zareh has always remained committed to the Australian film industry and its people throughout this period and shares the aspiration of the MPIBS to care for our industry colleagues in need”.

Of his appointment, Nalbandian said: “It’s a privilege to join the dedicated team of patrons at MPIBS, to support their incredible efforts to lend a hand to those Australian film industry colleagues who are experiencing hardship and in need”.

Other patrons of the MPIBS include Alan Rydge, Anthony Buckley, Damian Keogh, John Kirby and John Rochester.

MPIBS financial assistance is provided according to individual needs and may include regular monthly assistance; quarterly gas, electricity, and phone subsidies; contributions to special hospital treatments; private health fund payments; pharmaceutical expenses; emergency computer upgrades; urgent house and car repairs and, in some cases, funeral expenses.

The MPIBS is totally dependent on donations from industry individuals and companies. Donations of $2 or more are fully tax deductible.

“To help the MPIBS continue to provide support to our colleagues in need of a helping hand, we will happily accept any generosity at any time”, Forrest said.