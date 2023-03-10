NIDA Bachelor of Fine Arts (Costume) student Siann Lau and Mehhma Malhi, who is studying a Master of Fine Arts (Directing), are the inaugural recipients of a new scholarship facilitated by Animal Logic Entertainment CEO Zareh Nalbandian.

Nalbandian has made a personal donation to NIDA to support students from under-represented backgrounds in the arts and entertainment industries with the cost of living and study expenses.

Future ALE scholarships will be available to the Master of Fine Arts Directing or Master of Fine Arts Writing for Performance for the 2024 and 2025 student intake.

While Animal Logic – which Nalbandian co-founded in 1991 with Chris Godfrey – was acquired by Netflix last year, production outfit Animal Logic Entertainment remains independent and continues to develop a slate of animated hybrid and live-action/VFX projects.

Nalbandian said it was a privilege to support the dreams of aspiring performers and creatives at the start of their journey at NIDA.

“This partnership will help in reaffirming our commitment to develop and foster the next generation of creative talent for the arts and entertainment community in Australia,” he said.



NIDA now offers a range of scholarships aimed to support cultural diversity in the industry, including First Nations scholarships.

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said: “It is terrific to be collaborating with trailblazing entertainment leader Zareh Nalbandian to support the next generation of creatives that are so needed in the industry.

“NIDA is extremely grateful for this financial commitment from Animal Logic Entertainment as this valuable contribution will help support students to focus intensively on skills development and build confidence that will prepare them to be industry ready upon graduation.”