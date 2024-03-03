Nicole Puni, Krishna Patel to receive NIDA Prime Video scholarships

NIDA and Prime Video have awarded Master of Fine Arts Directing student Nicole Puni and Master of Fine Arts Writing student Krishna Patel the $50,000 Prime Video Scholarships.

Aimed at improving representation in the industry, the scholarships will assist students with the costs associated with studying at NIDA and can be directed towards accommodation and living costs, contributions towards travel, childcare for students, and tuition fees.

Born in Wellington, New Zealand, and raised in Newcastle, Puni’s interests include exploring and sharing compelling and engaging material and has directed, written, and produced stories on women, people of colour, Indigenous Australians, LGBTQIA+ folk, marginalised youth, and everyday people.

Patel was born, raised, and founded her artistic practice in Townsville, with her lived experience of being a queer Australian with trans-cultural Kenyan, Indian and British heritage motivating her to produce unapologetic stories of identity and belonging, often with an otherworldly twist.

Speaking at last week’s ceremony, Amazon MGM Studios senior development executive Sarah Christie said the company was proud to partner with NIDA in supporting the next wave of Australian writing and directing talent.

“Creative partnerships are key to our success, and investing in new voices is an important part of continuing our ambition to provide a platform for great Australian series that resonate and reach a global audience,” she said.

“We want to make sure that we’re creating opportunities that broaden the representation of perspectives in our industry and believe the education on offer at NIDA and the support offered by these scholarships, can play a significant part in elevating the storytellers of the future.”

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said the scholarships would enable a major boost for the pair’s careers in arts and entertainment while studying at NIDA, while also providing “excellent pathways and connection for these exciting future creative leaders”.

“The support and dedication from Sarah and the team at Prime Video to broaden horizons in storytelling by supporting diverse voices is perfectly aligned to NIDA’s vision and greatly appreciated by everyone,” she said.

As part of its partnership with NIDA, Prime Video has pledged a further $50,000 towards 2024 Master of Fine Arts Directing cohort and will offer industry support and mentorship to these courses.