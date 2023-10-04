NIDA partners with Prime Video to offer $50,000 scholarships

Prime Video Australia is teaming up National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) to offer two new $50,000 scholarships to women and nonbinary applicants with intersectional backgrounds, including but not limited to gender identity, cultural identity, people with a disability, or people within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Aimed at improving representation in the industry, the scholarships will assist students with the costs associated with studying at NIDA and can be directed towards accommodation and living costs, contributions towards travel, childcare for students, and tuition fees.

Two $50,000 Prime Video Scholarships will be available for students studying Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Directing and/or MFA Dramatic Writing courses, while a further $50,000 will be put towards supporting the 2024 MFA Directing cohort. Prime Video will also be offering industry support and mentorship to these courses as part of the partnership.

Prime Video Australia and New Zealand Hushidar Kharas said NIDA’s “long-standing success and international renown as a creative arts education provider” made it the ideal partner for the company.

“The international success of series like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, produced by critically acclaimed producers Bruna Papandrea and, Jodi Matterson, as well as Deadloch, created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, highlight the global opportunity that the Australian entertainment industry can tap into,” he said.

“We need to continue to invest in skills to ensure a pipeline of content that meets that demand. We’re delighted to be coming on board and look forward to many future collaborations.”

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes described the scholarship program and support as an “incredible opportunity” to reach new voices and storytellers of the future who are underrepresented in the creative industries.

“NIDA is committed to helping build the pipeline to industry for Australians from all over the country, and enabling the most creative and talented individuals to come to NIDA,” she said.

“This generous support will open doors to women and non-binary creatives with diverse intersectional backgrounds. Additionally, the connection and exposure to the team from Prime Video and their production partners will offer vital pathways and opportunities for students.”

Find out more about the scholarships here.