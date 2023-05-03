‘Deadloch’ (Trailer)

Created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Deadloch picks up with a man turning up dead on a beach in the once sleepy titular Tasmanian seaside town.

Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case: fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough-as-guts blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) along with their overeager junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama). As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food, and culture event—Winter Feastival—the trio have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer.

The ensemble cast also features Tom Ballard, Alicia Gardiner, Susie Youssef, Pamela Rabe, Kris McQuade, Duncan Fellows, Harvey Zielinski, Shaun Martindale, Katie Robertson, Nick Simpson-Deeks, Mia Morrissey, Leonie Whyman, Mick Davies, Holly Austin, Kartanya Maynard, and Naarah.

The eight-part series was shot in and around Hobart, Tasmania in 2022 with episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Gracie Otto, and Beck Cole. The series is written by McCartney and McLennan, along with Kim Wilson, Christian White, Anchuli Felicia King, Kristy Fisher, and Madeleine Sami. Andy Walker produces alongside showrunners McCartney and McLennan, who also executive produce with Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan. Fiona McConaghy is co producer on the series.

Deadloch is produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions, and Amazon Studios.

The first three episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video globally on Friday, June 2, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on Friday, July 7.