Essie Davis, William Lodder part of Australian cast for ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’

Amazon has revealed further casting details of Curio Pictures’ The Narrow Road to the Deep North as filming on the five-part drama wraps in NSW, with Essie Davis, William Lodder, Eduard Geyl, and Christian Byers to feature alongside Jacob Elordi and Odessa Young.

Adapted from Richard Flanagan’s 2014 Man Booker prize-winning novel by the same name, the series tells the story of Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans (Elordi), and how his all-too-brief love affair with his uncle Keith’s (Simon Baker) young Amy Mulvaney (Young) shaped his life. Ciarán Hinds plays the older Dorrigo in the 1980s, while Olivia DeJonge is the younger Ella, and Heather Mitchell her older counterpart. Weatherall is Frank Gardiner, Show Kasamatsu is Major Nakamura and Charles An is The Goanna.

Jacob Elordi.

Of the newly announced cast, Davis is Lynette, Lodder is Rabbit, Geyl is Jimmy, and Byers is Rainbow. There will also be appearances from Sam Parsonson as Rooster, Reagan Mannix as Bonox, Fabian McCallum as Sheephead, Caelan McCarthy as Chum, David Howell asTiny, Taki Abe as Colonel Kota, Masa Yamaguchi as Lieutenant Fukuhara, and Akira Fujii as Kenji Mogami.

The series was adapted for screen by writer Shaun Grant, with Justin Kurzel directing. The pair are both executive producers of the series alongside Curio Pictures’ Porter and Rachel Gardner, with Alexandra Taussig producing. Principal production funding has been provided by Screen Australia, with assistance via Screen NSW’s Made in NSW and PDV Funds.

Director of photography is Sam Chiplin, Alice Babidge is the production and costume designer, Alexandra De Franceschi is the editor, Jed Kurzel is the composer, Nikki Barrett is the casting director, and hair and makeup is by Angela Conte.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North will launch on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.