Arclight Films has hired Pia Patatian as president of worldwide sales.

Most recently senior vice president sales at Capstone Pictures, Patatian will be in charge of worldwide sales for the production and sales company’s current slate of films and library of more than 300 titles.

At Capstone, the executive led international sales on projects such as Kandahar, Fall, Silent Night and The Estate and ran the company’s operations in London. During this time, she also executive produced Padre Pio and the upcoming Manodrome. Prior to that, she served as director, international sales at Blue Box International (a label of Red Granite International) and director of sales and marketing at Kathy Morgan International, both based in Los Angeles.

Given her relationships, Patatian will also be involved in developing and packaging new projects with producers for Arclight’s production and sales slate. Based in France, she will head its newly-opened European office.

“Pia brings a wealth of experience to the role and is the ideal executive to spearhead worldwide sales for our growing slate of films,” said Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton.

“She has an extraordinary track record and will be leading our growing presence in Europe. We are delighted to welcome her to the Arclight family.”

Patatian said she was excited to join Hamilton and his team.

“I trust Gary’s vision for elevated films and high quality concepts, and I am sure our collaboration will bring fantastic packages to represent in the next markets,” she said.

Arclight, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is based across Australia, the US and Asia. The current slate includes Russell Crowe’s Poker Face, Jeffery Walker’s The Portable Door, produced with Jim Henson Company and Story Bridge Films, Gracie Otto’s Seriously Red, Nicolas Harvard’s The Locksmith and Brian Petsos’ Big Gold Brick.