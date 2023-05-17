Well Go USA secures North American rights to John Curran’s ‘Mercy Road’

John Curran’s psychological thriller Mercy Road, starring Luke Bracey, will be released in the US later this year following a distribution deal with Well Go USA.

Written by Chris Pelletier and Jesse Heffring, the film centres on a man who commits an impulsive and vicious crime before learning just how far he is willing to go to save his child on his way to absolution.

The cast also includes Susie Porter, Huw Higginson, and Toby Jones.

Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye, and Michelle Krumm produce alongside Alex Proyas, Penny Karlin, and Daniaile Jarry.

Arclight, which is handling international rights and jointly representing North American rights with CAA Media Finance, launched sales of the film at the European Film Market earlier this year.

Well Go USA co-founder and president, who negotiated the deal with Hamilton, said the company was pleased to team up with Arclight to bring “another of their excellent mind-bending films” to North American audiences.

“A clear product of director John Curran’s inimitable vision, Mercy Road is as thrilling as it is thought-provoking,” she said.

“We are beyond excited for fans to experience Luke Bracey’s incredible, heart-wrenching performance as a flawed but loving father facing impossible odds—and unthinkable consequences.”

Mercy Road‘s production was billed as Australia’s first fully virtual feature shoot, with filming taking place against the backdrop of specially created LED screens from Alex Proyas’ virtual film production company Heretic Foundation that projected the setting through Unreal Engine.

Hamilton said Well Go USA was well suited to expand the reach of the “visually stunning” project.

“Our amazing director John Curran has created a tense and gripping thriller and Luke Bracey simply ignites the screen and brings the audience along for such a wild ride,” he said.

“We are so proud to be a part of this project.”

Mercy Road was produced with Hianlo Films and financed by Rainmaker Films, Icon Film Financing, Media Finance Capital utilising the Screen NSW PDV scheme, and Filmology Finance.