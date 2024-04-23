Screen NSW announces $30,000 Pathways Development Program for creatives with disability

Screen NSW has launched a new $30,000 initiative with Bus Stop Films to bridge the support gap for emerging filmmakers with disability.

As part of the Pathways Development Program, three projects from creatives with disability will receive $30,000 in funding, with teams also supported to develop material ready to pitch and leverage further development support or secure marketplace finance.

Bus Stop Films will executive produce the program, working with the three successful teams to create and implement a development plan and deliver the required material to Screen NSW. They will also provide accessibility training.

Screen NSW strongly encourages recipients of the previous Screenability Film Fund to apply, with adaptations of previous Screenability short film projects suitable as applications.

While there is no restriction on subject matter or style for projects, Screen NSW is seeking projects that are “compelling, distinctive and has a strong sense of their audience”.

“Screen NSW is committed to supporting increased participation in the screen industry and I’m excited to see the Pathways Development Program launch so we can continue to provide access to and encourage ongoing inclusion through career development in the screen industry for creatives with a disability,” Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth said.

“Through this program, we want to foster and support distinctive and new voices in the screen industry and see inclusive storytelling on screen by our NSW creatives with disability.”

Applications close at 5pm on Monday, June 3. Find out more information about how to apply here.