Deborah Mailman, Mark Trevorrow head to ‘Kangaroo Beach’ for season three as new Pounce unveiled

Deborah Mailman and Mark Trevorrow are part of the cast for a new-look Kangaroo Beach, as production on season three begins in Western Australia.

After producing the first two seasons in NSW, Cheeky Little Media is teaming up with WA production company Siamese to co-produce the new episodes, which include an updated location inspired by the state’s landscape and feature the cadets returning for another summer stacked with fun, adventure, and friendship.

Mailman will voice Spyke’s Aunty Bev while Trevorrow will take on the role of Frizzy’s popstar dad, Russell. Young WA actor Blake Stevens has also been added to the cast as the new voice of kangaroo cadet Pounce, taking the reins from Harriet Hynes, with his younger brother Bradley to play Junior Cadet Dougie. They join a returning cast that includes Miranda Tapsell as Wanda the sugar glider.

Creator Tim Bain leads a writers’ room featuring Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, Sylvie Van Dijk, Lorin Clark, Lawrence Leung, and Wendy Hanna, with Steve Molten, Simon Williams and Tanya Bystrova directing. Celine Goetz and Francesca Hope produce for Cheeky Little Media and Siamese, respectively, while Patrick Egerton is on board as executive producer.

Produced for the ABC, Kangaroo Beach has major production investment from Screen Australia and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, which is handling international sales alongside Infinite Frameworks. It is financed with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest and Surf Life Saving Australia, with post, digital, and visual effects supported by Screen NSW and development assistance from the ABC.

Goetz said expanding the casting search to WA had uncovered some “exceptional new talent”.

“We’re thrilled to welcome WA’s Blake Stevens and his brother, Bradley Stevens, who are joining the cast alongside Deborah Mailman as Spyke’s Aunty Bev, Mark Trevorrow as Frizzy’s popstar dad, Russell, as well Miranda Tapsell, who is returning as Wanda the beloved sugar glider,” she said.

Hope said the new season would showcase the talents of WA creatives to the world.

“Partnering with Cheeky Little Media on the third season of Kangaroo Beach marks our first steps into the preschool space and we’re having an absolute blast making the show,” she said.

“We’ve created employment opportunities in Perth across an 18-month schedule in the areas of scripting, voice talent, storyboards, design, editorial, and sound design.”

Stevens said he was “really proud” to be able to help teach kids about water safety through the series.

“Being part of Kangaroo Beach was so awesome,” he said.

“I had so much fun. The voice director, Kate [Murphy] taught me so much and helped me become Pounce. He’s such a happy and energetic character with lots of energy.”