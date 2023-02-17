Luke Bracey stars as a flawed everyman on a journey to redemption in John Curran’s psychological thriller Mercy Road, set to be launched for sale at this week’s European Film Market.

Written by Chris Pelletier and Jesse Heffring, the film centres on a man who commits an impulsive and vicious crime before learning just how far he is willing to go to save his child on his way to absolution.

The cast also includes Susie Porter, Huw Higginson, and Toby Jones.

Curran, known for films such, Chappaquiddick, Praise, and The Painted Veil, said Bracey was “phenomenal” as a man on the edge of sanity.

“The film is a man’s reckoning in the final hour of his life,” he said.

Alex Proyas’ virtual film production company Heretic Foundation helped create what is being billed as the first fully virtual Australian feature shoot, with filming taking place against the backdrop of specially created LED screens that projected the setting through Unreal Engine.

Michelle Krumm, who produces with Arclight Films colleagues Films’ Gary Hamilton and Ying Ye, as well as Proyas, Penny Karlin, and Daniaile Jarry, said the project pushed the boundaries of new technology.

“By adapting our original production plan and utilising virtual production, we had 100 per cent control of the environment which meant a faster shooting schedule and a safer space for the actors and crew to work in,” she said.

Arclight Films is handling international rights to Mercy Road and jointly representing North American rights with CAA Media Finance.

The film is produced with Hianlo Films and financed by Rainmaker Films, Icon Film Financing, Media Finance Capital, with support from Screen NSW PDV scheme, and Filmology Finance.