Aus box office: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ tops weekend; Bill Bennett’s ‘The Way, My Way’ opens

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has narrowly held on to the top spot at the box office over the weekend with $2.46 million over family-comedy IF, which grossed $2.39 million.

The Australian-shot Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes dropped 35 per cent on its first weekend to take $7.38 million in total. IF – written, produced, and directed by John Krasinski – grossed $3.1 million in total after including preview screenings.

It knocked The Fall Guy into third position, which grossed $1.11 million in its fourth weekend. Its tally now stands at $11.5 million.

The Renny Harlin-directed US horror film The Strangers: Chapter 1 opened in fourth place after taking $342,847 across 176 screens. Challengers also fell one position after taking $339,557 in its fifth weekend, bringing its tally to $4.46 million.

Bill Bennett’s gentle Australian drama The Way, My Way opened with $218,163 across 100 screens. It has taken $385,394 including preview screenings making it the third biggest Australian film of the year to date. The Way, My Way is based on Bennett’s memoir about his decision to walk the 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain.

Only one film from nine Australian releases this year has broken the $1 million box office mark (Force of Nature: The Dry 2) although next week’s release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga should turbocharge the $10 million Australian box office total.

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 6 $862,000 The Way, My Way Maslow Entertainment $218,163 1 $385,394 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Independent $1300 17 $332,000 The Road to Patagonia Madman 14 $320,000 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 7 $260,000 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 9 $143,000 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 7 $71,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $10.06m

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)