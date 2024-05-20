ADVERTISEMENT

Aus box office: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ tops weekend; Bill Bennett’s ‘The Way, My Way’ opens

Box OfficeFilm
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has narrowly held on to the top spot at the box office over the weekend with $2.46 million over family-comedy IF, which grossed $2.39 million.

The Australian-shot Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes dropped 35 per cent on its first weekend to take $7.38 million in total. IF – written, produced, and directed by John Krasinski – grossed $3.1 million in total after including preview screenings.

It knocked The Fall Guy into third position, which grossed $1.11 million in its fourth weekend. Its tally now stands at $11.5 million.

The Renny Harlin-directed US horror film The Strangers: Chapter 1 opened in fourth place after taking $342,847 across 176 screens. Challengers also fell one position after taking $339,557 in its fifth weekend, bringing its tally to $4.46 million.

Bill Bennett’s gentle Australian drama The Way, My Way opened with $218,163 across 100 screens. It has taken $385,394 including preview screenings making it the third biggest Australian film of the year to date. The Way, My Way is based on Bennett’s memoir about his decision to walk the 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain.

Only one film from nine Australian releases this year has broken the $1 million box office mark (Force of Nature: The Dry 2) although next week’s release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga should turbocharge the $10 million Australian box office total.

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,0006$862,000
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1631$385,394
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeIndependent$130017$332,000
The Road to PatagoniaMadman14$320,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9717$260,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,4807$71,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$10.06m

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m8$18.77
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m4$11.50m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m2$7.38m
TOTAL $60.29m