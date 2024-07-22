Aus box office: ‘Despicable Me 4’ holds top spot while ‘Inside Out 2’ takes new record

Animated behemoth Despicable Me 4 has held top spot at the Australian box office after taking $3.01 million in its fifth weekend.
The family comedy has now grossed $38.44 million and, combined with Inside Out 2, has propelled the Australian box office out of the doldrums as school holiday crowds have flocked to see both films.
Inside Out 2 grossed $2.71 million across 467 screens, taking its tally to $50.7 million in total. It is now the most successful Pixar/Walt Disney Animation Studio title of all time in Australia and New Zealand, the 18th highest grossing film, and the second highest animated title behind last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($51.77 million).
Disaster film Twisters just pipped Inside Out 2 for second place with $2.89 million across 437 screens. It has now reached $7.65 million in just its second weekend.
Meanwhile, horror film Longlegs opened with a strong $1.65 million across 253 screens while A Quiet Place: Day One dropped one spot to fifth place after taking $702,005 in its fourth weekend.
Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.
Australian films box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
|$400m est.
|Warner Bros.
|$3.33m
|9
|$10.21m
|Force of Nature: The Dry 2
|Roadshow
|$1.6m
|13
|$7.31m
|The Way, My Way
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$218,163
|9
|$1.75m
|Late Night With The Devil
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$242,000
|14
|$926,000
|Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line
|Roadshow
|$194,862
|3
|$473,230
|The Road to Patagonia
|Madman
|22
|$459,000
|The Convert
|Kismet Movies
|$126,595
|5
|$396,000
|Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back
|Maslow
Entertainment
|$88,000
|9
|$365,278
|The Trust Fall: Julian Assange
|Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change
|$1300
|26
|$340,000
|Before Dawn
|$10m
|Umbrella
|$99,971
|9
|$264,000
|Just a Farmer
|$1.9m
|VAM Paddock Productions
|$40,070
|9
|$143,000
|The Rooster
|Bonsai Films
|$24,480
|15
|$72,000
|The Emu War
|–
|Umbrella Entertainment
|–
|17
|$13,298
|TOTAL
|$22.72m
Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Anyone But You*
|$US25m
|Sony
|$2.87m
|15
|$22.64m
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|$US135-$US150m
|Warner Bros.
|$5.6m
|12
|$18.86m
|The Fall Guy
|$US125m
|Universal
|$3.7m
|13
|$14.27m
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|$US160m
|Disney
|$3.78m
|11
|$12.35m
|TOTAL
|$68.12m