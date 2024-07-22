Aus box office: ‘Despicable Me 4’ holds top spot while ‘Inside Out 2’ takes new record

Animated behemoth Despicable Me 4 has held top spot at the Australian box office after taking $3.01 million in its fifth weekend.

The family comedy has now grossed $38.44 million and, combined with Inside Out 2, has propelled the Australian box office out of the doldrums as school holiday crowds have flocked to see both films.

Inside Out 2 grossed $2.71 million across 467 screens, taking its tally to $50.7 million in total. It is now the most successful Pixar/Walt Disney Animation Studio title of all time in Australia and New Zealand, the 18th highest grossing film, and the second highest animated title behind last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($51.77 million).

Disaster film Twisters just pipped Inside Out 2 for second place with $2.89 million across 437 screens. It has now reached $7.65 million in just its second weekend.

Meanwhile, horror film Longlegs opened with a strong $1.65 million across 253 screens while A Quiet Place: Day One dropped one spot to fifth place after taking $702,005 in its fourth weekend.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga $400m est. Warner Bros. $3.33m 9 $10.21m Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m The Way, My Way – Maslow Entertainment $218,163 9 $1.75m Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 14 $926,000 Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line Roadshow $194,862 3 $473,230 The Road to Patagonia Madman 22 $459,000 The Convert Kismet Movies $126,595 5 $396,000 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change $1300 26 $340,000 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 9 $264,000 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 9 $143,000 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 15 $72,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $22.72m

