ADVERTISEMENT

Aus box office: ‘Despicable Me 4’ holds top spot while ‘Inside Out 2’ takes new record

·
Box OfficeFilm
·

Animated behemoth Despicable Me 4 has held top spot at the Australian box office after taking $3.01 million in its fifth weekend.

The family comedy has now grossed $38.44 million and, combined with Inside Out 2, has propelled the Australian box office out of the doldrums as school holiday crowds have flocked to see both films.

Inside Out 2 grossed $2.71 million across 467 screens, taking its tally to $50.7 million in total. It is now the most successful Pixar/Walt Disney Animation Studio title of all time in Australia and New Zealand, the 18th highest grossing film, and the second highest animated title behind last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($51.77 million).

Disaster film Twisters just pipped Inside Out 2 for second place with $2.89 million across 437 screens. It has now reached $7.65 million in just its second weekend.

Meanwhile, horror film Longlegs opened with a strong $1.65 million across 253 screens while A Quiet Place: Day One dropped one spot to fifth place after taking $702,005 in its fourth weekend.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga$400m est.Warner Bros.$3.33m9$10.21m
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1639$1.75m
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,00014$926,000
Midnight Oil: The Hardest LineRoadshow$194,8623$473,230
The Road to PatagoniaMadman22$459,000
The ConvertKismet Movies$126,5955$396,000
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeJourneyman Pictures/Films For Change$130026$340,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9719$264,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,48015$72,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$22.72m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You*$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m12$18.86m
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m13$14.27m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m11$12.35m
TOTAL $68.12m
* Includes one week of 2023 box office.