Aus box office: ‘The Fall Guy’ holds top spot amid ‘Star Wars’ revival

The Fall Guy has continued to dominate the local box office, taking $2.4 million in its second week amid a wave of Star Wars nostalgia which lured audiences to re-watch the classic sci-fi films at the cinema.

The Sydney-shot action comedy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, posted a screen average of $5140 across 567 screens. The film has now grossed $7.58 million in Australia after two weekends.

The film opened in the US on May 3 but its opening $US28.5 million failed to meet expectations for a $US30 million-plus result. It is a blow as the industry faces an upcoming dearth of blockbuster movies thanks to the ongoing fallout from the 2023 actor and writers’ strikes.

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s tennis drama Challengers climbed from fourth spot to second spot at the Australian box office with $703,397 in its third weekend. Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed another $671,063 to take its total to $23.5 million, while Sony’s new supernatural film Tarot opened with $445,510 across 217 screens. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire fell two spots after taking $364,401 over the weekend.

The re-release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace for its 25th anniversary across 190 screens pushed the film to sixth spot with $257,945.

It inspired a Star Wars revival as part of the May The Fourth Star Wars Day with screenings of the original trilogy and prequels taking eight of the top 21 spots at the box office for a combined $1.46 million (two of the screenings combined each trilogy).

Australian horror film Late Night With The Devil dropped from 15th to 30th spot on the box office table after taking $41,513 on its fourth weekend. The film has now grossed $790,663 making it the second best performer among Australian films this year, although it is near the end of its Australian cinematic run. The film has grossed an impressive $US9.9 million in the US.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m Late Night With The Devil – Madman $242,000 4 $790,663 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Independent $1300 15 $327,690 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 5 $255,195 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 7 $133,612 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 7 $71,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $9.27m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)