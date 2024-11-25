Aus box office: ‘Wicked’ passes $10.2m in opening five days

Wicked has stormed the box office with $10.2 million in its first five days, making it the biggest opening weekend for an adaptation of a stage musical.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, grossed $8.9 million over the weekend on 725 screens. Advance screenings the previous day took its tally into double figures.

The film was similarly successful around the world, taking around $US164 million – the largest global and domestic opening for a film adaptation of a Broadway show, surpassing th...