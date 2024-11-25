Aus box office: ‘Wicked’ passes $10.2m in opening five days

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wicked has stormed the box office with $10.2 million in its first five days, making it the biggest opening weekend for an adaptation of a stage musical.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, grossed $8.9 million over the weekend on 725 screens. Advance screenings the previous day took its tally into double figures.

The film was similarly successful around the world, taking around $US164 million – the largest global and domestic opening for a film adaptation of a Broadway show, surpassing th...