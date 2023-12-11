‘Aussie Gold Hunters’ to return for a tenth season

Warner Bros. Discovery UK, Ireland and ANZ has ordered a tenth instalment of Electric Pictures’ hit series Aussie Gold Hunters.

The commission comes ahead of season 8 launching in Australia on Foxtel and Fetch February 22. Season 9 is currently in post-production, while production on the latest season will begin in the new year.

The next instalment promises more gold-hunting adventures across the extreme wilderness of Western Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. Electric Pictures are currently casting for WA, calling out for “passionate” gold hunters with “unique stories to share”.

Andrew Ogilvie and Andrea Quesnelle will be the executive producers of the tenth season, with series producer Jason Gilberti and line producer Jill Bailey.

Aussie Gold Hunters has been broadcast in more than 140 countries, and is one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s highest rating Australian commissions.

“It is especially gratifying to have reached this milestone,” said Ogilvie, Electric Pictures CEO.

“Over its lifetime Aussie Gold Hunters has been home for many talented filmmakers and on-screen contributors who have made this format such a success. Every year the series evolves, and in its latest evolution we introduce exciting new characters and stories, some subtle but very effective story format changes, as well as a major technical upgrade. Season 9 really pops, and the fans are going to love it. We will take it to the next level with Season 10.”

Vicki Keogh, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ senior director commissioning, said the series continued success showed the “powerful lure” of the Australian outback for both local and international audiences alike.

“Over the last decade, we’ve seen audiences globally really respond to Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ’s stories from Down Under; showcasing home-grown stories of colourful and proud local characters and their ‘strike it rich’ adventures. We’re thrilled to be returning for another season of Aussie Gold Hunters.”

Aussie Gold Hunters is distributed globally via DCD Rights.